Rose, Lyle D.
July 16, 1942 - April 28, 2019
Lyle D. Rose, age 76, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1942, in Croton, Ohio, to Raymond and Faye (Foster) Rose. He married Carol Whittington on July 16, 1964, in Macon, IL, and together they had two daughters. The young couple served a number of congregations in various states during their life together, with the longest time being spent as a "circuit preacher" for both the Seville and New Haven Churches of God in Central Michigan. They enjoyed traveling and camping together, as well as spending time with family and friends until her untimely death in February, 1995. He was a man of many talents and his love of music led him to play a variety of different instruments and he enjoyed singing. He served on the Michigan Conference Administrative Council, the Commission on Youth and lay Activities, the Commission on Education for Michigan Conference Family Camp, and the Commission on Missions and Evangelism, and the Commission on Cross Cultural Ministries at the General Conference level. In May, 1996, he married Dr. Lavonna Powell and moved to Calera, OK, where he continued his ministry through his mission to the Lakota and Navajo Indians in Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico. He lived there until her death in 2018, at which time he relocated to Port Charlotte, FL.
He is survived by his daughters, Micki (Lonnie) Smith and Jackie (Kevin) Frook; step-daughter Halana Powell; six grandchildren: Joshua (Juanita) Smith, Jessica (Jim) Knapp, Jason (Kelsie) Smith, Chelsea (Ethan) Sack, Bradley Frook, Cody Frook and fiancé, Sydney Hoffman; 11 great-grandchildren: Katie, Alex, Kaitlyn, Curtis, Helena, Camron, Aiden, Madelyn, Sophia, Chloe, and Hayleigh; a sister, Phyllis (Bobby) Vanglider, a brother, Phillip (Becky) Rose; and many nieces and nephews. Lyle will be remembered for his contagious laugh, his love of snorkeling, fishing, golf, and his peanut butter fudge. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Venice Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Rd., with Don Clarke officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until the time of service. The family would like to extend our sincere and heart-felt gratitude to the staff at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living Facility in South Venice, and to those at Venice Tidewell Hospice House, for their loving attentiveness and their wonderful care. To share a memory of Lyle or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019