Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Sarasota, FL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Light Of The World International Church
Lymus James Dixon Jr.


Dixon Jr., Lymus James
Jan 6, 1952 - Apr 13, 2019
Lymus James Dixon Jr., 67 of Sarasota died April 13, 2019. Mr. Dixon is survived by his wife: Mae Dixon; Children: Lymus III and Izetta. Sisters: Izetta D. Fields and Judith D. Long; Brothers: Michael Dixon, Abdul Muhammad, and Howard Dixon., Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM Friday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sarasota; Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Light Of The World International Church. Interment will be in Palms Memorial Park. Chandler's Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
