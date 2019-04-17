|
|
Dixon Jr., Lymus James
Jan 6, 1952 - Apr 13, 2019
Lymus James Dixon Jr., 67 of Sarasota died April 13, 2019. Mr. Dixon is survived by his wife: Mae Dixon; Children: Lymus III and Izetta. Sisters: Izetta D. Fields and Judith D. Long; Brothers: Michael Dixon, Abdul Muhammad, and Howard Dixon., Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM Friday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sarasota; Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Light Of The World International Church. Interment will be in Palms Memorial Park. Chandler's Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019