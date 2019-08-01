|
Odom, Lynda Gayle
August 16, 1948 - July 27, 2019
Lynda Gayle Odom of Venice, Florida went to Jesus on July 27, 2019 at 2:25 p.m., surrounded by her loving family. Lynda was 70 years and 348 days of age. Lynda was born to Payton Jr. and Marie Morphew on August 16, 1948 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was the first of five children. Lynda was married 54 years and 52 days to her loving husband Donald R. (Sonny) Odom and the mother of three sons. Lynda was retired from Springhouse Associates in Alexandria, Indiana after 37 years of employment. Lynda was a woman of strong faith and currently attending First Baptist Church in Venice, Florida
Lynda enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had the amazing ability to make everyone feel so special and so loved. She was a cornerstone of the family, always striving to do the right thing even when the right thing was the hard thing to do. None of us will ever gaze up on a beautiful sunset, watch a butterfly dance, or hear a beautiful song without thinking of our wonderfully amazing, Lynda Gayle.
Lynda was preceded in death by her son, Brian Arlan Odom of Ventura, CA; her father, Payton A. Morphew, Jr. of Alexandria, IN; mother, Edna Marie Morphew of Kirby, AR; brother, Ricky Alan Morphew of Lynnville, TN; and a sister, Connie Elaine Morphew who died at birth.
She is survived by her husband, Donald R (Sonny) Odom of Venice, Florida; two sons, Brent Odom and wife Connie Odom of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Clay Odom and his wife Melissa Odom of Fishers, Indiana; sister, Reva Morphew and John Floyd of Lake Charles, Louisiana; brother, Terry Morphew of Hot Springs, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and special friends, Vaughn and Connie Williams of Alexandria, Indiana and Necie Ragsdale of Alexandria, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to either or .
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019