Alexander, Lynda Hines
Dec 7, 1948 - Jun 19, 2020
Lynda Alexander, 71, of Sarasota, FL passed away in her husband's loving arms on June 19, 2020, on the day of their 49th wedding anniversary.
Lynda was born in Fresno, CA on December 7, 1948. She graduated from Bullard High School in Fresno, and received a Bachelor's Degree and teaching credential from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA. She taught high school English for a couple of years, but the moving around with her husband's job limited her teaching. After settling in Sarasota in 1980, she started working as a secretary in a local accounting firm. She went to school nights and weekends to earn her CPA license, and later started her own accounting practice, running it until she retired.
She was married on June 19, 1971 to her soul mate, Robert B. Alexander, Jr. They lived in Pennsylvania, California, and Texas before finally arriving in Sarasota. She loved the Gulf Coast, but also enjoyed mountain areas. Her and her husband and various Golden Retrievers over the years spent time in North Carolina and especially the Sierras of California where they had a mountain cabin. This also made it easier to visit her brother, sister, nieces and nephew in California.
Lynda loved life and fought hard for it through the last years of medical adversities. She rarely met anyone she didn't like, and tried to make everyone she met feel like a friend.
She is survived by her husband Robert Alexander; her brother James Hines, and sister Joan Collins; nieces and a nephew; and, best friends of almost 50 years, Lawrence and Connie Ackert, whom were considered family. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Dorathy Hines, and her sister Stephanie Malone.
A celebration of Lynda's life (or in her words, "a party") will be scheduled at a later date in Sarasota, Florida.
Memorial gifts honoring Lynda's life may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc. in Palmetto, FL. Online donations can be made at guidedogs.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.