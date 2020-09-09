Shaw, Lynda
Apr 30, 1934 - Sep 4, 2020
Lynda Utterback Shaw
of Sarasota Florida, born on April 30th, 1934, passed peacefully where she resided at Aravilla in Sarasota on September 4, 2020. Born in Richmond VA to Thomas and Marguerite Utterback. Lynda is survived by her children Kimberly Shaw Bowman, Kent Shaw, Kyle Shaw and her two grandchildren, Alexander and Cameron Rivé.
She had a career as a legal secretary and later in sales. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, helping her elderly neighbors, reading, and watching tennis. She treated all people equally and always had a friendly word for a stranger. Lynda held onto her quick sense of humor and never failed to surprise with a witty response. She was loved and admired for her unconditional love and support for her family and friends.
Lynda's life will be celebrated privately with her family.
In honor of Lynda, please consider a donation to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org
) or Sarasota County Humane Society.