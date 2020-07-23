Crawford, Lynn B.Sep 17, 1943 - Jul 16, 2020Englewood resident Lynn B. Crawford, 76, died July 16, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.The family has decided to postpone memorial services until the COVID-19 epidemic subsides.Lynn received her degree in nursing from Adelphi University in Garden City, NY, then spent her career as nursing professor, first at the College of the Desert in Palm Desert, CA, then at Manatee Community College in Bradenton, FL.Lynn was the devoted wife to Wallace Crawford for 41 years until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed an active life together, traveling extensively to visit friends and family. Antique and hot rod cars were a particular interest, and they had a large network of friends from many years of attending car shows throughout the eastern United States. She was known affectionately by her friends and family as "Bones."Lynn is survived by her nephew, John Spannhake and his daughter Sarah; nephew Paul Spannhake, his wife Cindy, and their daughters Emma and Sonnet; stepson Wallace Crawford, his partner Lee Ann Riker, and their son Michael; stepdaughter CherylAnn Weiss and her children, Brandon, Kaitlan, Kyle, and Richard; granddaughters, Brianna and Alexis; sister-in-law, Peggy Yost; and brother in-law Robert Crawford and his wife Beth.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Crawford; sister Dorothy Hart; stepson Scott Crawford; and grandson Justin Crawford.