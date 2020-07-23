1/
Lynn B. Crawford
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crawford, Lynn B.
Sep 17, 1943 - Jul 16, 2020
Englewood resident Lynn B. Crawford, 76, died July 16, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.
The family has decided to postpone memorial services until the COVID-19 epidemic subsides.
Lynn received her degree in nursing from Adelphi University in Garden City, NY, then spent her career as nursing professor, first at the College of the Desert in Palm Desert, CA, then at Manatee Community College in Bradenton, FL.
Lynn was the devoted wife to Wallace Crawford for 41 years until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed an active life together, traveling extensively to visit friends and family. Antique and hot rod cars were a particular interest, and they had a large network of friends from many years of attending car shows throughout the eastern United States. She was known affectionately by her friends and family as "Bones."
Lynn is survived by her nephew, John Spannhake and his daughter Sarah; nephew Paul Spannhake, his wife Cindy, and their daughters Emma and Sonnet; stepson Wallace Crawford, his partner Lee Ann Riker, and their son Michael; stepdaughter CherylAnn Weiss and her children, Brandon, Kaitlan, Kyle, and Richard; granddaughters, Brianna and Alexis; sister-in-law, Peggy Yost; and brother in-law Robert Crawford and his wife Beth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Crawford; sister Dorothy Hart; stepson Scott Crawford; and grandson Justin Crawford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved