Lynn Clark


1949 - 2019
Lynn Clark Obituary
Clark, Lynn
Jan 4, 1949 - Jul 8, 2019
Lynn Richard Clark was born on January 4, 1949, in Elkhart, Indiana to LeVon and Gloria Clark. Lynn is survived by his daughters, Angela, Dawn and Michele; his mother, Gloria; his siblings, Mark, Dane and Julie; and, many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lynn was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. Lynn worked as a contractor for several years but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health and to care for his ailing wife, Pam, who passed away in January.
A special thank you to the nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 13, 2019
