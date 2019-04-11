|
|
Despain, Lynne Jo
Nov 24, 1948 - April 2, 2019
Lynne Jo Despain, 70, passed away on April 2d at her home in Sarasota.
Born in Adrian, Michigan, was the daughter of James L and Barbara Despain. She is survived by her husband Richard Roth; brother Tom Despain & wife Nancy; nephew James Despain; daughter in law Andrea Koch; grand daughters Madison & Abigal Koch.
Lynne was a graduate of Western Michigan University with a bachelor of Science degree. She obtained a Master's degree Master's in special education, and later a 2d Master's degree in Cultural & Creative Spirituality from Holy Name College in Oakland, California.
Lynne's professional career was always dedicated in helping others, as a special education teacher and charter school teacher in Detroit, Michigan; Durango, Colorado; Sante Fe, New Mexico; Phoenix, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia. She also worked in the Medicare department for the State of Michigan for 5 years. Lynne was a counselor for the Bonita House in Oakland California, a facility for adults with psychiatric or substance abuse disorders for another 5 year period. She later worked for Goodwill Industries in Asheville, N. C. helping single mothers find employment opportunities & housing.
Moving to Florida in 2001 Lynne was employed by The Child Developement Center, a resource teacher at Fruitville Elementary School, and later with the Suncoast Workforce. Upon retirement Lynne worked part time in Admissions for the Ringling Museum until her health declined.
Lynne was extremely intelligent and witty, and a lifetime learner, wanting to assist adults and children a like. She loved life and was often the life of any party.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
To share a rememberance or to send a condolence, email : [email protected] .net
A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at a later date with family and close friends. Contributions in her name can be sent to the Humane Society of Saraota County
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019