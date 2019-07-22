|
Bustin, Lynne Mary
Sept 19, 1946 - Jul 19, 2019
Lynne Mary Bustin, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, died on Jul 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wed. July 24, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Homes Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019