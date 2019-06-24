|
LaBrie, M. Catherine
Oct. 26, 1935 - June 19, 2019
Mary 'Catherine" LaBrie never let her past define her. She greeted each day, each individual, each event as a clean slate upon which to take joy in. Everyone that entered her life, was made to feel welcome and important. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 68 years Richard Sr., son Richard Jr. and his partner, Lisa Kates, and her grand daughter Hannah Kates (Chris Quintero). Catherine's family, meant the world to her and she never failed to let them know.
She was an active member of the Sarasota Garden Club, and delighted in her many friends that she met there; at the Butterfly Club and her book club. She volunteered throughout the community and in the school system, where she developed butterfly gardens for classrooms and the schools. At Hospice where she concluded her life's chapter, she was able to see the butterfly garden that she helped create. Over the course of her lifetime she made lasting friendships from all over the world.
Catherine plans to travel the universe and help hang the stars, as she always said she would when she left the earth. But those who know her best, think she will be chasing butterflies.
There will be a celebration of Catherine's life at the Sarasota Garden Club on July 20th, promptly at 9:30 a.m. Please notify the Garden Club if you plan on attending, 955-0875. In lieu flowers, please make a gift to the Sarasota Butterfly Garden Club. (1131 Blvd. Of the Arts, Sarasota, Fl; 34236). She thanks you in advance and asks that you look to the brightest star in the night sky and think of her.
National Cremation Society
(941) 923-9535
Published in Herald Tribune from June 24 to June 27, 2019