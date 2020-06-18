Robbins, M. Elaine
05/10/1942 - 05/31/2020
Elaine Robbins, 78, of Sarasota, FL., passed away on Sunday, May 31st due to pneumonia. She was born in Buffalo, NY., and moved to Sarasota full-time in 91'. She retired from Wilkinson Elementary, was an active member of the Church of the Redeemer, involved with the Sarasota Orchestra Association, and enjoyed her Bible Studies group.
Her memorial service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on 06/20/20 at 11:30 am. For anyone who would like to attend but cannot, we will have a Livestream at 11:30 https://www.redeemersarasota.org/sermons-and-video/
For additional information call or text 941-921-0083.
She is survived by her daughters Alexis and Whitney Robbins. If you knew her we would love for you to share your memories of her, please email them to mayme1005@gmail.com or visit her guestbook at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/m-elaine-robbins/4047
She will be greatly missed!
05/10/1942 - 05/31/2020
Elaine Robbins, 78, of Sarasota, FL., passed away on Sunday, May 31st due to pneumonia. She was born in Buffalo, NY., and moved to Sarasota full-time in 91'. She retired from Wilkinson Elementary, was an active member of the Church of the Redeemer, involved with the Sarasota Orchestra Association, and enjoyed her Bible Studies group.
Her memorial service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on 06/20/20 at 11:30 am. For anyone who would like to attend but cannot, we will have a Livestream at 11:30 https://www.redeemersarasota.org/sermons-and-video/
For additional information call or text 941-921-0083.
She is survived by her daughters Alexis and Whitney Robbins. If you knew her we would love for you to share your memories of her, please email them to mayme1005@gmail.com or visit her guestbook at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/m-elaine-robbins/4047
She will be greatly missed!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.