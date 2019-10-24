|
|
Leber, Mabel Prestipino
Dec. 2, 1922 - Oct. 21, 2019
Mabel Prestipino Leber passed away peacefully in her home Monday, October 21, 2019. Her husband, Kenneth Jr., and one of her caregivers were with her at the end. Tidewell Hospice had prepared the family a week earlier to expect Mabel's passing.
Mabel was a native of Chesterfield County, Virginia, where she grew up working on her family's 180-acre farm along with her 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Her father, Phillip Prestipino, grew up in Italy and immigrated to the US in the early 1900's. She attended and graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia. After moving to Sarasota, Florida, in 2004, she was a faithful member of Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her love for her family was her trademark and this showed clearly in the way she raised her two sons, Kenneth III and Philip. Another of her passions in life was growing flowers. She had a special knack for gardening and was a special project coordinator for the local Garden Club in Richmond. Her love for music was ever present and she made sure her sons had an ample opportunity to learn to play guitar. Cooking was another passion for her, which was never more evident than during family get togethers, which she loved. After her sons were grown and married, she started a business, Grammie's Collectibles, which she ran for 20 years.
Mabel was truly blessed with 96 wonderful years of life, including 74 years of marriage to Kenneth and 2 sons, 4 grandchildren (Cassie and Michael Leber; David and Owen Parker) and 7 great grandchildren.
The Leber family wants to thank the many friends and family for their support and condolences, prayers and loving thoughts. We want to acknowledge the support provided by Mabel's 3 caregivers, Mila, Tanya and Galina and Tidewell Hospice.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church, 800 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota, FL 34232 with interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Leber Family asks that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota and Manatee County Florida -- https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/giving-opportunities/
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019