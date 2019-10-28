|
Fields, Madeleine Catherine Joseph Mears
Oct 6, 1915 - Oct 29, 2016
Madeleine Catherine Joseph Mears Fields, Bradenton, Florida, passed October 29, 2016 in Sarasota, FL surrounded by loving family. Born in Westernport, PA on October 6, 1915 to Syrian immigrants Ibriham & Martha Butrous Joseph who treasured their four darling daughters. The youngest, spunkiest and most mischievous was Madeleine.
Madeleine married Maj. James (Jimmy) Carroll Mears of Cape Charles, VA, in 1941. In 1961, she married William Nathan "Bill" Fields, Redmond, WA.
After graduating St. Peters Nursing School, Madeleine worked as an R.N. with Walter Reed Army Hospital, and the Washington, DC Police and Fire Department. Retired, she and Bill traveled throughout the US by motor home or their Gold Wing Honda. She loved her vegetable and flower gardens, Scrabble, dominoes, and Klondike Bars.
Predeceased in death by parents, sisters Josephine, Thelma and Anna, and Bill, Madeleine rests with Bill (WWII Navy) at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Margaret (Peggy) Helen Mears Combs (Charles) of Las Cruces, NM, granddaughters Janet Combs (Philip Karcher) of Sarasota, FL, Joyce Combs (Gary Seemar), Gold Bar, WA, grandson Charles Russell Combs, Ellicott City, MD, and beloved great-grandchildren Kali and Charles Karcher of Sarasota, and Calvin Combs of Ellicott City.
That twinkle in Madeleine's eye is now a very bright star in the sky.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019