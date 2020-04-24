|
Sacchi, Madeleine F.
May 24, 1938 - Apr 20, 2020
Madeleine F. Sacchi peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 81. The happiness, kindness, generosity, humor, and joy she gave to her family, friends, and anyone she came in contact with will be deeply missed. Madeleine was born May 24, 1938 to Lambert and Madeleine Freericks in Hackensack, NJ. Madeleine, graduated from Fairleigh Dickenson University with a bachelor's degree and later got her Master's of Science in Education from Nazareth College. Madeleine married Edwin Sacchi on December 20, 1958. "Mat" worked as a teacher most of her career and retired after 21 years working at a New York State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Rochester, NY. During retirement in Venice, FL she loved to travel, play mahjong, going to the beach looking for shark teeth and volunteering at the Venice Public Library. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Edwin Sacchi, as well as her two sons Richard Sacchi and wife Victoria and Scott Sacchi and wife Kate; and four grandchildren (Rylan, Holden, Leo and Maria). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Suncoast Hospice or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020