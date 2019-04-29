|
Andrews, Madelin
Oct 3, 1923 - Apr 25, 2019
Graveside services for Madelin D. Andrews will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Palms Memorial Park. Pastor Lynn Howell will officiate the service. Mrs. Andrews passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home in Sarasota. She was born on October 3, 1923 to Eugene and Lula Daley in Castle Creek, NY. She was 95 years old.
Mrs. Andrews worked for IBM in Endicott and Poughkeepsie, NY from 1942-1952. The family moved their dairy farm from Dutchess County, NY in 1956 to Sarasota where she continued as an accomplished farm wife. She was a 58 year member of the Grange where she held numerous offices/committee appointments for the local, State and National levels.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by her three children, Jack Andrews and wife, Karen, Cindy Long and husband, Johnny, and Carolyn Kulick-Siddall, all of Sarasota; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her husband, D. Vincent Andrews; parents, Eugene & Lula Daley; and brother, Eugene Daley, III
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Florida School for the Deaf & Blind, 207 San Marco Ave, St Augustine, FL 32084 or Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019