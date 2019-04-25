|
Wilber, Madge
May 5, 1920 - April 11, 2019
Madge was born in Schenectady, NY to Charles Vonie and Marjorie Bain. She was predeceased by her husband, Howell Wilber, and long time companion, James Arcuri. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dinneen, son, Jared Wiber, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Madge love to travel, play bridge, and spend time with family. She will be dearly missed.
A private family memorial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019