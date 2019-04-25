Home

Madge Wilber


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madge Wilber Obituary
Wilber, Madge
May 5, 1920 - April 11, 2019
Madge was born in Schenectady, NY to Charles Vonie and Marjorie Bain. She was predeceased by her husband, Howell Wilber, and long time companion, James Arcuri. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dinneen, son, Jared Wiber, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Madge love to travel, play bridge, and spend time with family. She will be dearly missed.
A private family memorial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
