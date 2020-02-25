|
|
Drew, Madison Catherine
Sept 12, 2000 - Feb 23, 2020
Born September 12, 2000, and earned her wings February 23, 2020.
Survived by her parents, Jack and Paula Drew, and her brother and sister, Jack and Delaney. Maddy lived her life with strength, perseverance, and most importantly a sense of humor. Maddy was not able to speak to our ears so she always found a way to speak directly to our hearts. Her legacy lives within so many lives that she touched with just her smile. Mommy and Daddy love you so very much. Please hug the ones you love for Maddy. Today is the present and tomorrow is never promised. #loveformaddydrew
A Celebration of Life will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church at 10:00 A.M. on Friday February 28, 2020.
You may express your condolences to the family at lemonbayfh.com
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020