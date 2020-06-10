Bramel, Madonna J.
May 17, 1931 - Jun 6, 2020
Madonna J. Bramel, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Jun 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.