Uren, Mae M.
Sep 15, 1925 - Nov 26, 2020
Mae M. Uren, 95, of Sarasota, FL died on Nov. 26, 2020 at Beneva Lakes Health Care. She was born in Cornwall, PA, daughter of the late Henry Krall and Minnie Binner Krall.
Mae Lived in Lebanon, PA until she met and married Thomas Uren. In 1972, they moved to Sarasota and started Toma Water, a retail water treatment company. Soon after, they started InAqua Enterprises and Concepts in Fiberglass.
Mae was an avid golfer. She daily visited Der Dutchman restaurant for lunch and was a fixture at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. She helped with local charities while in business and especially was fond of Jr. Golf. Mae had two dogs she adored; Barbie and Babe.
She is survived by a son, Larry Eaton; two sisters, Martha Schneck and Viola Krall; four grandchildren, Larry Eaton, Jr., Shannon Gallagher, Marty Uren, and Nicholas Uren; six great-grandchildren, Krista Uren, Kayla Billings, Lacey Gallagher, Cierra Eaton, Madi Reese Uren, and Taylor Reese Uren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Uren, and seven brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Pines Shores Presbyterian Church, 6135 Beechwood Ave., Sarasota, FL 34231.
Interment will be in Lebanon, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online tributes, please visit www.rtsfunerals.com