Rouse, Malcolm "Mac" Robert
Apr 12, 1927 - Jul 11, 2020
Malcolm "Mac" Robert Rouse, 93, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the care of Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch. Mac was born April 12, 1927 in Mundelein, Illinois. He was a longtime resident of both Mundelein and Libertyville working alongside his family at their Amoco service stations. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Naval Reserve. He retired to Bradenton, FL in 1992 at Rosedale Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed his passion for golf with over 5,000 rounds. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriet, of 69 years, daughter Tammy (Steve) Carey, three sisters (Alice Doyle, Louise Reidenbach, June Rouse) and his extended Rosedale Golf Family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts maybe made to Tidewell Hospice.
