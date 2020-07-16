1/1
Malcolm Robert "Mac" Rouse
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rouse, Malcolm "Mac" Robert
Apr 12, 1927 - Jul 11, 2020
Malcolm "Mac" Robert Rouse, 93, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the care of Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch. Mac was born April 12, 1927 in Mundelein, Illinois. He was a longtime resident of both Mundelein and Libertyville working alongside his family at their Amoco service stations. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Naval Reserve. He retired to Bradenton, FL in 1992 at Rosedale Golf and Country Club where he enjoyed his passion for golf with over 5,000 rounds. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriet, of 69 years, daughter Tammy (Steve) Carey, three sisters (Alice Doyle, Louise Reidenbach, June Rouse) and his extended Rosedale Golf Family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts maybe made to Tidewell Hospice.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved