Maletha Hill
Hill, Maletha
Dec 27, 1930 - May 30, 2020
Maletha Hill, 89, of Palmetto, Florida, died on May 30, 2020. Services will be held at 9:00 a. m. on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside, Funeral Home, Palmetto.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
