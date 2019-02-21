|
Ellana, Manny
Aug. 28, 1967 - Feb. 18, 2019
Manny Ellana, 51, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on February 18, 2019. Manny was born on August 28, 1967 in Berbice, Guyana to the late David and Ishwaree Ellana.
Manny graduated college from BMCC. He enjoyed baseball, family gatherings, music and dancing.
Manny is preceded in death by his parents, David and Ishwaree Ellana, and his father-in-law, David Dabidat.
He is survived by his wife, Geeta Ellana; his children, Emily and David Ellana; his siblings, Shanta (Jaga), Debbie (Joe), Ravi (Rosana), Amo (Sattie), Saroj (Sham) and Sandra (Shawn); and his nephews and nieces, Amit (Priscilla), Anita (Derek), Derek (Katie), Felicia, Indi, Melissa (Omar), Ricky (Neena), Ryan, Sam (Shanti), and Steven; his mother-in-law, Urmilla Dabidat; his brothers-in-law, Mike and Richie.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 5-10pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park; 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral Services will begin on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 9am at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019