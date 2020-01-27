Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Sarasota Sailing Squadron
Marc Dwiel


1967 - 2019
Marc Dwiel Obituary
Dwiel, Marc
Jun 16, 1967 - Dec 7, 2019
Marc Louis Dwiel, 52, of Sarasota, tragically took his own life at his home on December 7th, 2019. Marc was predeceased by his mother Arlette Dwiel, and brother Mathew Dwiel. He is survived by his wife Shello Ryan, daughter Kim Salone, grandson Kingston Salone, father Donald Dwiel, and brother Michael Dwiel.
Marc lived in Sarasota for the past 25 years and was an avid sailor and lover of the water. Chances are if you've visited Siesta Key you would have seen Marc with his Hobie near access 8. He was passionate about his work and ended every year as the top 5% in the state of sales for Florida Blue. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life party will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sarasota Youth Sailing at 941.504.4236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
