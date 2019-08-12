Home

Marc Joseph Braverman


1951 - 2019
Marc Joseph Braverman Obituary
Braverman, Marc Joseph
Mar 17, 1951 - Aug 1, 2019
Marc Jeffrey Braverman, 68, passed away Aug 1, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Born Mar 17, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois. He has 4 brothers, 1 sister and many friends that loved him unconditionally. He loved watching the Three Stooges, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears. His greatest joy in life was being a Grandpa. He was also a Vietnam Veteran in the Air Force. Marc is survived by his daughter Tracy, son Brian, and grandchildren Karissa, Timothy and Joseph.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2019
