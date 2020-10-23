Garriott, Marcella C.

Jul 30, 1942 - Oct 10, 2020

Marcella ( Chastain ) Garriott, age 78, died October 10, 2020, in Cocoa, FL. With her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years William Garriott, 3 daughters, 1 son and 2 stepsons. Debbie Ash, of Sarasota, FL, Mendy (Jerry) Gray, of Cocoa, FL, Yvette (John) Altman, of Sarasota, FL and Timothy (Jennifer) Payne, of Sarasota, FL, Baron Garriott, of Sarasota, FL and Karl (Christa) Garriott, of Apollo Beach, FL. She is also survived by her brother Rickie (Patricia) Chastain of Sarasota, FL along with several nieces and nephews. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mason and Christina (Stephenson) Chastain, of Salem In. and a granddaughter Crystal Ash. Marcella was born in 1942 in Indianapolis, IN and her family moved to the farm in Salem, IN. when she was 9 years old.

She graduated from Salem High School in Salem, In. she received a Music degree from Manatee Community College in Bradenton, FL. She was also a member of Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, Sarasota, FL.

In 1988 She opened and operated an accounting and tax business with her husband where they worked for more than 20 years.

Marcella loved many things in life such as sunsets or sunrises on the beach, but most of all loved her family and any moments she could share with them

A Memorial service is scheduled at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at 6135 Beechwood Ave., Sarasota, FL. on Friday October 30, 2020, at Noon.

Bruce and Karen Wismer will officiate.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marcella's life. The family would like to ask everyone to please wear a mask and practice social distancing to stay safe.

Donations can be sent to

Hospice

St. Francis Reflection - 1250 Grumman Pl., Cocoa, FL. 32780

Parkinson's Foundation - 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131



