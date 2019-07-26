|
Johnson, Marcella
Dec 30, 1920 - July 22, 2019
Marcella Ruth Wylie Johnson of Sarasota Florida passed away on the evening of July 22, 2019. at the age of 98. She was born in Pittsburgh Pa. to Robert Raymond Wylie and Marion Wylie and had two siblings, Eleanor Wylie Haines and Robert Wylie. They all preceded her in death. She was a Registered Nurse for the better part of 50 years. She married Reverend Carl H. Johnson and had 4 children. Shelia Faust of Carnegie, Pa., Daniel Johnson of Mechanicsville, Va., Mark R. Johnson, now deceased and Carl R. Johnson of Sarasota. She had 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren And she was a great Mom. A memorial service for Marcella will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11am Southside Christian Church 4111 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019