Kissick, Marcella

Feb 8, 1932 - Sep 4, 2020

Marcella Irene Kissick ended her earthly journey Sept. 4, 2020, passing peacefully into her new realm.

She was 88.

Marcella experienced a long life, well lived and well loved. The first child of Polish immigrants, she was born and raised in Ohio, where she graduated from Twinsburg High in a class of 12 -- six girls and six boys, including Leon Tryon, whom she would marry and have her only child.

As a parent, money was tight but never outwardly apparent; her home was warm and full of her love. For years, she walked to and from the grocery store and other places; in the early 1970s, she learned to drive and saved enough money to buy a very used car, expanding her personal freedom and demonstrating her strong will.

Later in life, she married James Kissick, a retired Navy officer, which enabled her to spend more time on her passions -- ceramic arts (she made her own urn for her remains), photography, relatives and her Christ Episcopal Church family, especially generations of children, whom she carefully photographed in the pre-iPhone days in what served as a loving pictorial record for the church and parents alike.

In those roles, and in countless other acts of grace, friendship and compassion for newcomers, she became a beloved figure in her church, in her family and in a closely knit circle of friends.

The energy she exuded in all facets of her life was boundless and contagious. She overcame severe stuttering as a child to become a supreme chatterer, always focused on the lives of others.

Marcella's most valuable treasure was her family and she saw her most important role as that of mother. She is survived by her only child, Thomas Lee Tryon of Ellenton and his wife, Yvonne, whom she admired and adored.

Despite financial limits, Marcella labored to ensure her son became the first member of the family to graduate from college -- emphasizing the value of reading and writing throughout his life. She set a high bar for ethical behavior and kindness, providing her son with all a mother could offer.

Her only surviving brother, Capt. James "Zach" Zacharias and his wife, Donna, live in Cortez and supported her to the end. Marcella embraced the family she gained through her son's marriage: granddaughter Julie Hebert and her husband, Shane, of Bradenton. As Gigi, Marcella enjoyed the presence and contributed to the growth of two teen-age great grandsons, Aidan and Kaleb Hebert; she loved them so.

Marcella is sorely missed but her family and friends are consoled by the knowledge that her indomitable spirit remains among us.

Memorialization of her life will occur in the near future at Christ Episcopal.



