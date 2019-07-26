Home

Marcia Ann Sohl


1937 - 2019
Marcia Ann Sohl Obituary
Sohl, Marcia Ann
Apr. 22, 1937 - Jul. 23, 2019
Marcia Ann Sohl, 82, of Sarasota passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York Marcia spent many years in the New York State school system. Upon retirement she moved to Sarasota. Marcia was active as a volunteer in several local charity organizations. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to Aug. 31, 2019
