Marcus Kirce

Marcus Kirce Obituary
Kirce, Marcus
Dec 20, 1964 - Apr 3, 2020
Marcus Kirce, 55, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Apr., 3, 2020. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Demarcus Nunn; daughter, Ariel Davis-McGirt and Shatayla Watkins; mother, Daisy Kirce; brothers, Derrick Kirce, Robleh Kirce, and Ryan Kirce; sisters, Linda Larkins and Robin Jordan; 2 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
