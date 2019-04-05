White, Margaret Ann

Jan. 25, 1942 - Apr. 3, 2019

Margaret Ann White (Ward), 77, of New York passed away on April 3, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.

Margaret Ann was born in the Bronx, New York to William and Elizabeth Ward (nee Christian), on January 25, 1942. She graduated from St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School in 1959 and St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois with in 1980. Maggie worked tirelessly as a Registered Nurse for many years in New York, California, and Illinois. She relocated to Manatee County in 1991 and earned the (self proclaimed) title: "The Queen of Worker's Comp". When she retired in 2007, she really started working - turning her attention to her many passions in life: charity work, gardening, knitting, and always looking for opportunities to engage and support others. This includes (but is not limited to): Our Lady of Angels Church Prison Ministry, The Hospitality Garden Club, The Lakewood Ranch Democrats, Guardian ad Litem, The Sarasota Literacy Council, Healthy Start, Florida Cancer Specialists, The Food Bank of Manatee County, and Stillpoint House of Prayer.

Margaret Ann was a strong woman with deep devotion to family, friends, and her community. She will be missed dearly by the many people whose lives were enriched for having known her.

Margaret Ann is survived by her daughter Joanne, her sons John and Andrew, her brothers Peter and Joseph, her sister Elizabeth, and her grandchildren Connor, Analiese, Erin, and Charles.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Lakewood Ranch. Please feel free to wear your most celebratory hat, and bring a donation of canned food to support the Food Bank of Manatee County.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Stillpoint House of Prayer, 1608 14th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019