Simonson, Margaret "Marge" Chmiel
Oct 18, 1950 - Feb 8, 2019
Marge Simonson passed away on February 8, 2019. She was born in Toledo OH, graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended the University of Toledo. Marge had a long career as head of human resources for numerous organizations including the Chicago Tribune, Darden Restaurants, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch and Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard Simonson, son Ryan, grandchildren Ender, Alastair, Gaelen and Scarlett, siblings Mary Sobczak, Father Gerald Chmiel, Ronald Chmiel and Laurie Davis, as well as many loving friends. Marge is predeceased by her daughter Katherine. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 9, 2019