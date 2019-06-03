Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Simonson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Chmiel "Marge" Simonson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Chmiel "Marge" Simonson Obituary
Simonson, Margaret "Marge" Chmiel
Oct 18, 1950 - Feb 8, 2019
Marge Simonson passed away on February 8, 2019. She was born in Toledo OH, graduated from Notre Dame Academy and attended the University of Toledo. Marge had a long career as head of human resources for numerous organizations including the Chicago Tribune, Darden Restaurants, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch and Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard Simonson, son Ryan, grandchildren Ender, Alastair, Gaelen and Scarlett, siblings Mary Sobczak, Father Gerald Chmiel, Ronald Chmiel and Laurie Davis, as well as many loving friends. Marge is predeceased by her daughter Katherine. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now