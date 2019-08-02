|
Wells , Margaret (Kathleen) Davis
Dec 30, 1922 - July 22, 2019
Margaret (Kathleen) Davis Wells, originally of Tawas City, Michigan, passed away peacefully in Venice, Florida, on July 22, 2019, at the age of 96. Born December 30, 1922, in Bay City, Michigan, to Byron and Lydia Davis she attended Central Michigan University and Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit. She met and married Clayton H. Wells while serving as a Navy nurse during WW II. While living in LaGrange, Illinois, she continued nursing at the Hinsdale Sanitarium and was active in the Western Springs Baptist Church. After retiring in Florida in 1984, she remained active with her husband helping research and compile an extensive history of the Wells' family tree.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Clayton H. Wells, her son David, daughter Karen W. Nelson, daughter Pamela M. Smith, brothers Earl Davis, Vernon Davis, and DeWitt Davis, and a half-sister, Marion B. Tosca. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Paul C. Wells (Gina) of Howell, Michigan, and Douglas H. Wells (Jill) of Suwanee, Georgia, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Service arrangements are pending.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019