|
|
|
Dias, Margaret
June 27, 1928 - March 7, 2019
Margaret Dias, 90, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Wrentham, Massachusetts, died on March 7, 2019. Family will receive friends from 9 AM - 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Oteri Funeral Home , Franklin, MA. Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Marys' Church, Franklin, MA. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More