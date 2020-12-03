Dye, Margaret "Jane"
Feb 25, 1923 - Nov 27, 2020
Margaret "Jane" Dye, Richmond (1923-2020). As a family, we are saddened to announce the passing of Margaret Jane Dye at the age of 97. Jane will be forever remembered by the variety of names given to her by her family and friends over the years – Richie, Margaret, Jane, Grandmother, Nonnie, and Grandma Beach. Her influence will be cherished and perpetually felt in many ways – humor, love, grace, generosity, and a charming dose of not taking life too seriously. Jane was born on February 25, 1923 in Washington, DC and was the second child of Edwin Arthur Richmond and Naomi Mae Smith. Growing up in the Washington DC area, her family lived in Waldorf and Cottage City, Maryland and McLean, Virginia. Her ancestors provided her with rich examples and memories of history and adventurism, qualities that she seemed to inherit and pass on to others. In the 1860s, her grandfather sailed across the world from England to New Zealand eventually landing in Maryland where he and his brother purchased Mount Republican, (built circa 1792), a 500-acre property that is one of today's grandest and best examples of Federal architecture in Maryland. Her sense of humor was evident at a very early age. She wrote one of her favorite childhood memories in a story called "The Bell Ringer," where at age four she mischievously and secretly rang a handbell for all of the first graders (including her older sister) at the school next door to come in from recess, a duty normally performed by the teacher Mrs. James. She loved and took great pride in telling the funny story. She attended McKinley Tech High School in Washington DC and Georgetown University where she earned a degree in Nursing. After graduation, she enlisted in the Army and served duty. She met her husband James Dye at Fort Lee, Virginia where she served as a Lt. in the Army Nursing Corp. They were married on July 20, 1946. They raised four children – Beverly, John, David, and Jamie living in four cities – Sharon, PA, Lima OH, Buffalo, NY and Pittsburgh, PA. After retiring, James and Jane moved to Sarasota, FL where they spent many years entertaining and hosting family and friends beachside. Her greatest passion and love was being an artist – first as a pianist and then as a painter. Playing the piano allowed her to bring the joy of music to herself and others. You could often find her singing and playing traditional church music. Her love of music is shared by all of her children. She loved pieces like Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Lady and Beethoven's Adagio Cantabile from Sonate Pathetique Op. 13. Her artwork started modestly in the 1970s with simple still life paintings that hung on the family room walls, and over 40 years blossomed into a diverse and unique award-winning individual style. Despite macular degeneration later in life, she honed her painting skills and learned from professionals how to incorporate different styles – watercolor, oil, and non-traditional media. Her paintings hung in the headquarters of the National League of American Pen Women, in Ross Perot's office, and at The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota FL. Most importantly, her artwork graces the homes of family and friends providing a warm and lasting reminder of her generosity, creativity, and colorful personality. Left to cherish her memory are her children and spouses – Beverly Jane (Dye) Kilcoyne (James Kilcoyne), John Richmond Dye, David Alan Dye (Mary Jane Dye), and James Edward Dye, Jr. (and Michelle Dye); her grandchildren - Patrick James Kilcoyne, Christian James Dye, Lindsay Elizabeth Dye, Madison Partridge Dye (Celine Dye), Katie DeSonia Kohr (Bradley Kohr), and Carol Richmond Dye; her four great grandchildren - Wyatt James Franklin Dye, Emma Marie Dye, Ian Wesley Kohr, and Jackson James Kohr; and her brother: Edwin (Wyn) Arthur Richmond, Jr. As she moves into her next life, she is re-joining her deceased husband, James Edward Dye, her parents Naomi Mae (Smith) Richmond and Edwin Arthur Richmond, and her sister, Naomi Mae (Richmond) West. Our family is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support, and prayers. We will all miss Jane dearly, cherish her vivid memory, be grateful for her young mind, and never forget how she made us laugh and feel loved. We can only hope to learn from and bring her spirit of life and energy to others. Funeral and inurnment services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation https://www.macular.org/how-donate
or to the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas https://www.vnatexas.org
