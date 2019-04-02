|
|
Walters, Margaret E.
June 22, 1935 - March 24, 2019
Margaret 'Peggy' Walters, 83, of Sarasota, FL died peacefully at her home with her children by her side on March 24th, 2019.
Peggy was born in Turtle Creek, PA to Albert and Agnes Edwards. She attended Turtle Creek High School and Shadyside School of Nursing in Pittsburgh and became a Registered Nurse in 1955. She met her beloved Glenn 'Buck' Walters in high school and they were married in 1955. They honeymooned in Florida and when passing through Sarasota, Peggy got a job at the then brand new Sarasota Memorial Hospital. They knew they had found their paradise and never left. Peggy was part of the original emergency room staff at Sarasota Memorial and later worked for several MD's in town. She was extremely proud of her nursing career and remained a devoted caregiver all her life.
Peg and Buck had four children G. David Walters III (Ann) of Sarasota, Beth Ann Walters (Michael Babich) of Tampa, Bruce Albert Walters of Sarasota, and Cheryl Lynn Walters of Golden, CO. She maintained her nursing career while raising their children in beautiful Sarasota. She worked with Buck in their construction business, Glen-Mar Corp., and became a real estate broker and businesswoman after she 'retired' from nursing. After loving and nurturing her children to their own success, Peg and Buck proceeded to travel, and travel they did. For over 20 years they travelled the US and the world. By boat - they had a yacht that they kept at Sarasota Yacht Club, by motor home - they travelled through all 50 states as well as all the Canadian provinces and Mexico, and by air - they visited the Far East, Australia, and Europe. They travelled with their Shrine friends and with many other lifelong friends that they met along life's journey.
Buck was one of the original founders of Sahib Shrine in Sarasota and Peg was a large part of the success of the Temple. She remained a devoted supporter of the Shriners until her final days and her many friends and acquaintances will miss her dearly. She was always fashionably put together and her hats and fascinators were admired by everyone.
Peggy dearly loved Sarasota, supported many local causes, and gave back whenever possible. She and Buck co-founded, organized, and supported an annual Kid's Christmas Party for disabled and handicapped Children at Sahib Shrine. They did this for 25 years, bringing the joy of Christmas to thousands of local children over the years.
Peggy's many friends around town and throughout the country will miss her infectious smile and constantly positive attitude. Her friends at the Church of Metaphysical Fellowship look forward to seeing her again in spirit. She truly had an angel on her shoulder who guided her from adventure to adventure.
Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory her 4 children who mill miss her forever as well as 6 grandchildren, Lauren Tingle (Curtis) of Greenville SC, Erin Walters of Charlotte NC, Taylor Babich (Leah) of Memphis TN, Dane Hanson, Kai Hanson, and Finn Hanson of Golden CO and 1 great grandchild, Eleanor Ruth Tingle.
There will be a Celebration of a Wonderful Life at Sahib Shrine, 600 N.Beneva Rd. in Sarasota on Saturday April 6th at 2pm. Ladies wear your hats! Contributions in Peg's honor can be made to , or Parkinson's Place in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019