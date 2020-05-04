Margaret Ewalt
1933 - 2020
Ewalt, Margaret
Mar 24, 1933 - Apr 29, 2020
Margaret "Peg" Brackin Ewalt, 87, of Findlay, Ohio, and formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Heritage in Findlay, Ohio, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. She was born on March 24, 1933, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Marion (Cossitt) Brackin. She married Floyd Ewalt in 1979. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving are two stepchildren, Jim (Kary) Ewalt of Alexandria, Virginia, and Peggy (Bill) Lobb of Findlay, Ohio; two step-grandsons, Jeff (Julie) Lobb of Washington DC and Scott (Tiffany) Lobb of Findlay, Ohio; four step-great grandchildren, Wesley and Henry Lobb of Washington DC and Addie and Kenzie Lobb of Findlay, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brackin of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; a niece, Barbara Williamson; and nephews John Brackin and Tom Brackin. Peg was also preceded in death by a brother, Jim Brackin and a nephew Bob Brackin.
Peg earned her BSN from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing and her MPH from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She held various nursing positions in Pittsburgh, Washington DC and Bradenton, Florida. She retired from the Sarasota County Health Department. She was a member of Church of the Palms Presbyterian, Sarasota, Florida.
Scattering of ashes will take place in the Church of the Palms Memorial Garden, Sarasota, Florida. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida, 34239.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
