1921 - 2019
Margaret L. O'Brien Obituary
O'Brien, Margaret L.
Dec. 12, 1921 - Dec. 10, 2019
Orange Park, Fla. Survived by her three sons, Robert of Venice, FL; James (Judy) of Fleming Island, FL & Gerald (Kathleen) of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Mike, Bobby, Leslie, Jamie, and Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Alyssa, Jordan, Whitney and Cortney. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents Herman B. Schulz and Amanda (Wuerffel) Schulz, her brother Herman, and her grandson, Patrick O'Brien.
Mrs. O'Brien was born and raised in Chicago, IL. As a young girl, she and her parents spent several summers in Pentwater, Michigan and it was there where she met her future husband, Robert. They were married for 69 years before his passing on December 7, 2011. She was totally devoted to him and missed him every day. We will miss both of them every day but take comfort knowing they are together again.
Graveside services for Mrs. O'Brien will be held at a later date at the Pentwater Township Cemetery, 8060 N. Business 31, Pentwater, Michigan with Fr. Sam Morrison officiating.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
