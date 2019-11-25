|
|
Hornberger, Margaret M.
Oct 2, 1965 - Oct 16, 2019
Margaret Mary (Mimi) Jacob Hornberger, 54, died suddenly Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in North Port, Florida.
Mimi was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1965. She resided in Phoenixville before moving to Sarasota with her family in 1978. Mimi attended Riverview High School and Sarasota Vo-Tech for EMT training.
Mimi was a Stampin Up Demonstrator for the last 17 years, and also worked at Michael's Crafts. Mimi was known for her beautiful smile, artistic abilities, and her outstanding creativity. Mimi will be greatly missed by her family, many friends, and extended family.
Mimi is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard C. Hornberger. She is survived by her 2 beautiful daughters, Margaret F. (Maggie) Hornberger, and Margaret K (Katie) Jacob (Jason Magley), and grandchildren Farrah K. Jacob and Ryker Beau Magley. She is also survived by her Mother Barbara Palmer of Sarasota, Father, Augustus Jacob of St. Clair, Pennsylvania, her 2 brother's Robert Jacob, Sarasota, and Bryon Jacob (Vanessa Jacob) of Austin, Texas, and sister Jennifer Sherman (Scott Sherman) of Corinth, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grace Community Bible Church, 1045 US 41 Bypass South, Venice, Florida 34285 on December 6, 2019 at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Margaret M. Hornberger may be made to The Sarasota Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 147, Sarasota, FL 34230 or at sarasotafirefighters.com or e-mail [email protected]
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. – North Port Chapel located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019