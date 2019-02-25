O'Hara, Margaret Mary

Dec 4, 1939 - Feb 21, 2019

Margaret Mary O'Hara died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on February 21, 2019. Marge was born December 4th, 1939, to Harry Wiedefeld and Margaret Byrne. She was raised in Baltimore, Maryland. A devout Catholic, she was the loving mother of 5 children and 9 grandchildren.

In her late teenage years, she met and married the love of her life, Joseph O'Hara. They were happily married for 59 years and were an inspiration to all in their love and commitment. As a stay at home mother, she created a loving and supportive home that fostered the personal and spiritual growth of her children and husband. She worked tirelessly as a homemaker. The family lived in Frederick, Baltimore, Westminster, Severna Park, Annapolis, Gaithersburg as well as Charleston, West Virginia. Once retired, Joe and Margaret moved to Naples, Florida, and finally settled in Sarasota in 2002.

Margaret is survived by: Katherine O'Hara Steger (Dale); Margaret Helm (Robert); Joseph III; Michael (Ami) and Timothy (Katy); and 9 grandchildren: Meghan, Mary Kate, Cortni, Ronny, James, Bridget, Eamon, Madelyn and Brendan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Katherine, and her brother, Harry.

A Mass will be held on February 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Maryland Province Jesuits, 8600 Lasalle Road, Suite 620, Towson, MD 21286, www.mdsj.org/supportus. Internment will occur in Baltimore, Maryland, at a later date.