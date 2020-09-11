1/1
Margaret McAllister
1949 - 2020
McAllister, Margaret
Jan 10, 1949 - Sept 6, 2020
Margaret "Peggy" McAllister, 71, died September 6, 2020. She was born January 10, 1949. Peggy is a Sarasota snowbird from South Bend, IN. She was an excellent primary school teacher in South Bend for 36 years.
Peggy moved to Sarasota in 2012 and lived in the Oakwood Manor community. She loved Sarasota and especially Oakwood Manor. She has been a member of the Oakwood Manor Board for 4 years. She loved coming to Sarasota with John, all the activities and driving around in her golf cart.
Peggy was a friend to all and loved her Oakwood Manor family. Rest in Peace, Dear Peggy.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
