Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
5394 Midnight Pass Rd
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Passalacqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Passalacqua


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Passalacqua Obituary
Passalacqua,
Margaret
Aug. 4, 1927 - Feb. 5, 2019
In Loving memory, Margaret P. Passalacqua, age 91, of Sarasota, FL passed away on February 5, 2019. She was born August 4, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Pollock in Pennsylvania. After graduation, she married the love of her life, of 68 years, Carmel J. Passalacqua. Together they had three children and six grandchildren. Margaret was active in the lady shriners and was high priestess from 1990 to 1991.
Margaret survived by her son Michael Passalacqua; and six grandchildren Joseph, Mathew, Alauna, Robert, Anthony, and Mark.
She proceeded in death by her husband Carmel J. Passalacqua; and sons David and Mark Passalacqua.
Margaret's memorial service will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church (5394 Midnight Pass Rd, Sarasota, FL 34242) on March 9th at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be sent to the Shriners on Beneva Rd in Sarasota, FL. Memories and condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now