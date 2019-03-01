|
Passalacqua,
Margaret
Aug. 4, 1927 - Feb. 5, 2019
In Loving memory, Margaret P. Passalacqua, age 91, of Sarasota, FL passed away on February 5, 2019. She was born August 4, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Pollock in Pennsylvania. After graduation, she married the love of her life, of 68 years, Carmel J. Passalacqua. Together they had three children and six grandchildren. Margaret was active in the lady shriners and was high priestess from 1990 to 1991.
Margaret survived by her son Michael Passalacqua; and six grandchildren Joseph, Mathew, Alauna, Robert, Anthony, and Mark.
She proceeded in death by her husband Carmel J. Passalacqua; and sons David and Mark Passalacqua.
Margaret's memorial service will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church (5394 Midnight Pass Rd, Sarasota, FL 34242) on March 9th at 10 AM. Memorial donations may be sent to the Shriners on Beneva Rd in Sarasota, FL. Memories and condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019