Pushaw, Margaret V.
May 4, 2020 - Jun 21, 1925
Margaret V. Pushaw, 94, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Jun 21, 1925. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.