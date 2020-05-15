Murphy, Margaret Veronica
May 10, 1921 - May 13, 2020
Margaret Veronica Murphy, 99, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons - Wiegand Chapel. Private committal Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 19, 2020.