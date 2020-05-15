Margaret Veronica Murphy
1921 - 2020-05-13
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy, Margaret Veronica
May 10, 1921 - May 13, 2020
Margaret Veronica Murphy, 99, of Sarasota, FL, died on May 13, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons - Wiegand Chapel. Private committal Sarasota National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved