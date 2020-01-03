|
Baruch, Margery
May 24, 1925 - December 9, 2019
Margery Wyckoff Baruch passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was 94 and had resided at The Glenridge in Sarasota since 2006.
Margie is survived by her six children and their spouses, Margery Baruch McCarty, Linda Baruch Leon (Mitchell Leon), Fernand Baruch, Jr. (Janet), Pieter Wyckoff Baruch (Lani), Edward Wyckoff Baruch (Nancy), Lucy Davis Baruch (Kamala Brush) as well as 16 grandchildren, and 9 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Barbara Tafaro (Henry), who lives on Casey Key, and were like children to her; she was also a loving aunt to nephew Fred Durham (Cindy) and niece Susanna Dent.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Fernand Baruch, and her grandson Teddy Sullivan.
Margie was born May 24, 1925 in Bryn Mawr, PA and attended The Shipley School and Westover School. For the past four decades, she was a resident of Casey Key and Sarasota, and summered in the backwoods of Maine on Bottle Lake.
Married in 1946, following Ferd's graduation from Princeton, they lived in Baltimore, MD early in their marriage. His collegiate experience, a new position in New York City, and a love of Princeton inspired the family to move there in 1954.
Margie was a woman whose devotion to family was her guiding principle and most important legacy. She provided a continuous stream of love and dedication to her children, her friends, and her children's friends, who always knew they could find a hug, a hot meal and an available bed at the Baruch home. Margie also worked outside the home and, in 1971, started a graphic design/printing business, Minute Press, which survives to this day.
Margie was a fascinating combination of traditional and contemporary woman, equally at ease in evening clothes or jeans and barefoot, paddling a kayak. An avid bridge player and a lifelong athlete, she played golf and tennis into her nineties and loved playing ice hockey, skiing, boating, camping, RVing and anything in the out-of-doors. Over the years the clubs she was a member of, starting with the Merion Cricket Club of her childhood, were one of her many vehicles for friendship: Pretty Brook Tennis Club, Mission Valley, The Bath Club, and The Oaks Club.
Once retired, Margie and Ferd invited any of the grandchildren who could dress themselves to come and spend the summer in Maine. Whether gathering in the small fishing cabin or the newer camp she built so that everyone could have dinner at the same table, she treasured her time in Maine with her children and grandchildren and Bottle Lake neighbors. She loved swimming in the lake in front of the house, teaching the grandchildren to water ski, and enjoying nightly sunset booze cruises with the entire family on their party boat.
Margie found joy in each day and was a gracious hostess who deeply touched many lives. Margie loved living at The Glenridge. The family expresses its deep gratitude to the entire staff of The Glendridge for their loving care as she moved from Independent Living to Assisted Living to Memory Support.
A celebration of her life was held at The Glenridge on Sunday, December 15. She will buried alongside her husband in the Princeton Cemetery on April 26, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Re:Work RICHMOND, 1719 N 22nd Street, Richmond, VA 23223. Her son Ferdie is one of the founders of this unique nonprofit.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020