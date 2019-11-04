|
Kornswiet, Margery
Nov 25, 1927 - Oct 30, 2019
Graveside Services were held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Ohev Tzedek - Shaari Torah Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio for Margery Merklin Kornswiet, 91, who passed away October 30, 2019 in the Cohen Home, Johns Creek, Georgia.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Max and Gussie Merklin, Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Buchtel High School in 1945 and traveled to California to help care for her aging grandfather, the late Louis Stein.
She was married to the late Leonard F. Kornswiet for 49 years residing in Youngstown, Ohio where she worked along side her husband at their business, Modern Litho, Inc.
Margery was an active member of Ohev Tzedek Synagogue and Sisterhood, B'nai Brith Women's Bowling League and often volunteered in the community. They relocated to Venice, Florida in 1990 where they enjoyed their last 5 years together. In 1995 she moved to Sarasota, Florida where she resided for the last 24 years.
There she was an active member of Congregation Beth Shalom and their sisterhood and later became affiliated with Temple Sinai. She enjoyed friends, Mahjong and travel. She recently moved to Atlanta, Georgia until her passing.
She is survived by her daughter Linda J. Kornswiet and husband Stanford Kauffman, daughter Sheryl L. Zelonka and husband John Zelonka, grandchildren Jason R. Zelonka, Kami Zelonka Brown and husband Russell Brown, and great grandsons Joshua Zelonka, Zachary Brown and Cooper Brown.
Contributions in Margery's memory may be made to Ohev Tzedek Synagogue,5245 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH. 44512 or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019