Sciarrotta, Margo Beth
March 31, 1942 - October 16, 2019
Venice, FL
Margo Beth Sciarrotta entered into Eternal life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Greenwood House Hospice in Ewing Township, New Jersey, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief courageous fight with cancer. Born Margo Mroz in Trenton on March 31, 1942, she was raised in Avenel and Ortley Beach, NJ. Margo married the love of her life, Sam Sciarrotta, on January 8, 1966 and together they raised three children while living in Ewing Township for 45 years, until she and Sam moved to Venice, FL in 2013. Margo led a life of love and ministry to others, not only to her children and grandchildren but to everyone she met.
Margo was a Catholic Campus Minister at Trenton State College (now TCNJ), a Zone Coordinator and Team Couple (with Sam) for Worldwide Marriage Encounter. She taught French in the Ewing Township School District and loved teaching and tutoring English as a second language. Margo was an Administrative Assistant in the Office of Worship for the Catholic Diocese of Trenton, active in establishing the RENEW program in the Diocese, and an Annulment Advocate for the Diocesan Tribunal. At St. James Parish in Pennington, NJ Margo was Director of the RCIA and a lector. She also founded "The Chosen," at St. James, a support group for those with chronic or serious illnesses. Margo and her husband helped to lead the Diocesan Diaconate Formation Program, including presenting retreats, programing and leading formation activities. During that time Margo created a formation program for the wives of diaconal candidates. Margo authored a book, published in 2017, titled A Little Book of Prayer, a series of meditations and prayers for those with serious or chronic illnesses and their caretakers. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey, FL and a member of the Stephen's Ministry. Margo lived a life of beautiful spirituality, prayerfulness, and kindness, truly living the Gospel each day and brought joy to everyone she met. Margo is predeceased by her parents, George & Mary Mroz, her nephews, Damon Jon Intrabartolo & George J. Mroz IV. Margo is survived by her husband, Samuel P. Sciarrotta, her children & their spouses: Marita R. Sciarrotta (Jay Watson), S. Mark Sciarrotta, Matthew G. Sciarrotta (Jenn Niemi). She is also survived by her nine wonderful grandchildren: 1st Lt. W. Matthew Watson USMC (Brittany), Elizabeth Watson, Abel McDaniels, Arielle McDaniels, Cheyenne Sebold, River Sciarrotta, Mabel Sciarrotta, Sylas Sciarrotta, & Trace Sciarrotta; her siblings and their spouses: George J. Mroz III (Carol), Nardina Beier (Tom), and Monica Intrabartolo (Augie); and many cousins, nephews, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10 AM at St. James Church, 115 E. Delaware Avenue, Pennington, NJ 08534. Interment will follow at Ewing Cemetery. Visiting hours will be 4 PM to 7 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 in St. James Church and 9 AM to 10 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019, also in the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 (online at www.parkinsons.org) or the for the Venice 2970 University Parkway Suite 104, Sarasota, FL 34243, ATTN: Brittney Hoogland (online at www.relayforlife.org/venicefl) Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington, NJ. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019