Pumphrey, Margo Larsen
Apr 27, 2020
In Loving Remembrance
Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know that they are happy.
Eskimo legend
Apr 27, 2020
In Loving Remembrance
Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know that they are happy.
Eskimo legend
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 15, 2020.