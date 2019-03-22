|
Oyster, Margot A.
May 19, 1945 - Mar 20, 2019
Margot A. Oyster, 73, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, died on Mar 20, 2019. Services will be held at 6:00 P.M.on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at The American Legion Post 266, 5201 Richardson Road, Sarasota, Florida, 34232. Funeral arrangements by: Gulf Coast Cremations, 4123 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida, 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
