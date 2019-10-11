|
|
Meskil, Margot
Sept 29, 1931 - Sept 30, 2019
Margot Meskil, beloved mother and grandmother who loved her family above all else passed away on Sept 30, 2019. Born in Grünberg in Schlesien (Zielona Góra) Germany, she escaped a Russian invasion in 1945 to settle in West Germany where she was employed as a Phillips Radio technician, a fashion model and big screen actress until moving to New York in 1959. Her passions throughout life revolved around family, sports, and the great outdoors. She was an avid tennis player, swimmer, skier, figure skater/instructor and master gardener. After moving to Sarasota (FL) in 1998 she became a familiar face at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones YMCA where she enjoyed her workout routines and chatting with the many friends whom she had come to know and love. She is survived by her sons Brian and Gary Meskil, sister Edith Bechtold (and family), daughters-in-law Laura Benson and Lisa Meskil, grandchildren Corey Meskil, Gary Meskil Jr., Kate Farrelly, Zachary Hazelwood and all others related. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 3814 Easton St. Sarasota 34238. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Save Our Y 8301 Potter Park Dr. Sarasota Fl 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019