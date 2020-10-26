Batten, Marguerite

Jan 04, 1929 - Oct 18, 2020

Margo Batten, age 91, died October 18th at her home in Oakland TN. She was born in Birmingham AL and spent her early years in Lumberton NC, Johnson City TN and Indianapolis IN. She spent most of her adult years in Pittsford NY and later relocated to Sarasota FL following her husband's retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard Batten (in 2013), parents Frederick Hilton Burghard and Elizabeth Christine Burghard (Arnold) and daughter-in-law Joan (Tom). She is survived by son Tom of Oakland TN and his children Beau and Natalie; son John of Westerville OH, his wife Paige and their children Nicholas and Sarah.

Margo enjoyed many different activities, often with multiple projects going at the same time. She was a fabulous cook and taught her grandchildren all her secrets in the kitchen. Dinner was always an event that had to be planned out in advance and that must include a nice salad (and especially a dessert!), and was always full of great conversation. She enjoyed puzzles, estate sales, bird watching and gardening.

Margo was an athlete and avid golfer. She won the golf club championship at Penfield Country Club (Penfield, NY) in 1977,1978 and 1980 and played competitively well into her later years. After interrupting her college studies in the 1950s, she returned to Webber College and proudly graduated in 1977 with an Associate's Degree in Business Science. Margo was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in Sarasota, FL for a number of years and served in several Chapter officer positions.

Margo was affectionately known as "Muzzy" to her grandchildren, a nickname taken from her dear grandmother Margie Burghard. She will be remembered for her positive outlook, her warm smile and her endless words of encouragement. She was the classic and gracious Southern Lady and we'll all miss her joy for life and her calming presence.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. If you would like to make a contribution in her name, please consider the Allapattah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution scholarship program. Flowers are gratefully declined.



